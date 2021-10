KARACHI (Dunya News) - Currency rates in open market in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 13 October 2021.

The price of 1 USD to PKR buying is Rs171.30 and selling of US Dollar is Rs171.90. British Pound (GBP) to PKR buying is Rs233.00 and selling is Rs234.00. Euro to PKR buying is Rs197.00 and selling is Rs198.00.

Saudi Riyal to PKR buying is Rs45.40 and selling is Rs45.60. UAE Dirham buying is Rs47.90 and selling is Rs48.10.

Below are (12 Oct and 13 Oct) currency rates: