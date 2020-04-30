KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar strengthened by 9 paisa in the interbank on Wednesday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs171.13 on third business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs171.04.

Meanwhile, the price of euro remained unchanged and closed at Rs197.69, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.51, whereas an increase of 84 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs233.10 as compared to its last closing of Rs232.26.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by about 2 paisa each to close at Rs46.59 and Rs45.63 respectively.