LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that the province has abundant reserves of wheat.

According to details, Federal Minister for National Food Security called on CM Punjab to discuss matters of mutual interest.

On the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that previous government exploited farmers but the incumbent government is providing latest technology and equipment to help the growers.

The chief minister further said that government protected the rights of farmers and also issued Kissan Card.