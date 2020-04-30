FBR urges taxpayers to file income tax returns without delay

Dunya news (web desk) - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has once again urged all the taxpayers, both old and new, to make the most of one-time extension of 15 days granted for filing of Income Tax Returns till 15th October, 2021.

Therefore, they are advised to file their returns without delay as the given deadline is already fast approaching.

It is further reiterated that the timely Filing of Income Tax Returns would also save them from the hassles of system issues which may occur due to extraordinary traffic at the portal on the last day.

However, FBR has enhanced the capacity of its IT System to ensure that the IRIS software is properly working, round the clock.

FBR believes in facilitation of taxpayers and accords top priority to resolve their issues.

The extension in date for filing of return till 15th October, 2021 was also aimed at alleviation of their hardships.

It is further reaffirmed that the extension given on September 30 was only due to the fact that FBR’s IT System got overloaded and since that has been fixed now, no more extension will be allowed beyond October 15, 2021.