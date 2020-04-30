KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar weakened by 9 paisa in the interbank on Thursday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs170.87 on fourth business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs170.96.

Meanwhile, the price of euro appreciated by only one paisa and closed at Rs197.69 against the last working day’s trading of Rs197.68 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.54, whereas an increase of 28 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs232.21 as compared to its last closing of Rs231.93.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal depreciated by about 2 paisa each to close at Rs46.52 and Rs45.56 respectively.