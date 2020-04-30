PM commended the efforts of relevant officials for historic growth in agriculture.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and apprised him about the encouraging trends in cotton, wheat, rice, sugarcane and maize crops.

The Prime Minister was informed that the country achieved production of 38.5 million cotton bales by 30th September as compared to 27 million cotton bales in the corresponding period last year.

The Prime Minister was further informed that the country is on the path to easily surpass the last year’s production of 27.5 million ton in wheat, 8.4 million ton in rice, 81 million ton in sugarcane and 8.4 million ton in maize.

Imran Khan applauded the performance of the Ministry of National Food Security which is committed to achieve record export target of mangoes and citrus fruit.

He commended the efforts of relevant officials for historic growth in agriculture and realization of export targets in the sector.