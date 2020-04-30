A total of 334,689,707 shares were traded during the day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 377.93 points, with a negative change of 0.84 per cent, closing at 44,666.57 points against 45,044.50 points on the last working day.

A total of 334,689,707 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 267,219,212 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.540 billion against Rs10.099 billion the previous day.

As many as 564 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 211 of them recorded gain and 342 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 30,365,000 shares and price per share of Rs19.95, Azgard Nine with a volume of 19,557,000 and price per share of Rs20.12 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 18,574,500 and price per share of Rs2.83.

Mari Petroleum witnessed a maximum increase of Rs116.79 per share, closing at Rs1681.36. Pak Services was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs26.24, closing at Rs1496.24.

Sapphire Tex recorded a maximum decrease of Rs71.25 per share, closing at Rs900 followed by Gatron Ind, the prices of which declined by Rs 35 per share, closing at Rs435.