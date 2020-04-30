ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that steps are being taken to provide a congenial business environment to attract foreign investment in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its President Fida Hussain Dashti in Islamabad.

The President said reforms initiated by the government to improve the ease of doing business has delivered results and Pakistan’s rank in international rankings has improved from 136th position to 108th position.

He said the government is focusing on facilitating and strengthening the business and the industrial sectors; and in this regard, has provided maximum relief to the trader community and other vulnerable segments of society during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He highlighted that the government has allocated 100 billion rupees under the Kamyab Jawan Program to promote entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises in the country and provide business loans to youth on easy terms and conditions.