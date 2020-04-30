  Published On 01 October,2021 08:30 pm
PM Imran said Federal Board of Revenue has successfully launched its Track and Trace System.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the nation on FBR s achievement of collecting 1395 billion rupees in the first quarter of current fiscal year against the target of 1,211 billion rupees.

In a tweet today (Friday), he said this represents a growth of thirty-eight percent in revenues over the same period last year.

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Federal Board of Revenue has successfully launched its Track and Trace System. In a tweet today, he said it will help boost additional revenue, digitise the economy, curb counterfeiting.

He said steps are being taken towards effective and transparent governance.