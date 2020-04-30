The price of kerosene oil was also increased by Rs7.02 per litre to Rs99.31 per litre

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government on Thursday jacked up the price of petrol by Rs4 per litre effective from October 1 (Friday), following fluctuation in the global oil prices.

The decision was made as per the recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). The new price of petrol will be Rs127.20 per litre against the current rate of Rs123.20 per litre.

The prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) was enhanced by Rs2 per litre and will now cost Rs122.04 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil was also increased by Rs7.02 per litre to Rs99.31 per litre against Rs92.29 per litre.

In addition, light diesel oil will cost Rs8.82 more and will thus be priced at Rs99.51 per litre.

Earlier today, the regulatory authority had recommended an increase of Rs5.5 and Rs3.5 in the per litre price of petrol and diesel, respectively.

The OGRA had sent a summary to the petroleum division seeking an increase in the prices of petroleum products.

The price of petrol has been proposed to increase by Rs 5.25 per liter whereas diesel by Rs 3.5 per liter from October 1.

On September 16, the government had increased the price of petrol by Rs5 per litre even though the OGRA had recommended an increase of only Rs1 per litre.