Chinese company to establish milk farming units in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP): Royal Group of China, a Chinese company is set to establish buffalo milk farming units across Pakistan to produce high quality fresh milk, milk powder, cheese, and other dairy products in the country.

Chief Executive Royal Group of China informed Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar during a meeting held here to discuss the establishment of Buffalo milk farming units in Pakistan.



Member Food Security and Climate Change Ministry of Planning Dr. Hamid Jalil and senior officials attended the meeting.



Chief Executive Royal group China briefed the Minister about the investment in Pakistan in the Buffalo business.



He informed that they will establish 6 labs in different cities of Pakistan for the production of buffalo’s embryos through high quality genetic In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) process.



He also informed that this company is going to establish a big buffalo farm that will be FMD free, and from there, they will produce high-quality buffalo milk, then process it into powdered milk and mozzarella cheese.



They will also establish Semen Production Unit (SPU) for buffalo where they will Care for and Manage the Breeding of Bulls.



Asad Umar welcomed the group and assured them of all possible facilities, saying that the government of Pakistan has no bureaucratic red-tapism and the Ministry of Planning and CEPC Authority are committed to promoting investment from China.



Asad Umar shared with the Royal CE of China that the Investor Facilitation Center under the CPEC Authority will soon be operational which will help in resolving all the issues faced by the investors.