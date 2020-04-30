The new prices will be applied until October 15.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prices of petroleum products are likely to increase by Rs 5.25 per liter as the Finance Ministry is set to announce the new prices tonight.

According to sources, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) summary of increase in prices of petroleum products has been received by the Petroleum Division. The price of petrol has been proposed to increase by Rs 5.25 per liter whereas diesel by Rs 3.5 per liter from October 1.

The final decision on price hike will be taken by the Finance Ministry in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan whereas the price adjustment will depend on petroleum levy and GST. At present, the petroleum levy on petrol is Rs 5.62 per liter and Rs 5.14 per liter on diesel.

The new prices will be applied until October 15.

