The prime minister said there is need to focus countries that offer market for Pakistani products

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government has been providing all possible facilities to exporters.

Chairing a review meeting on enhancing exports in Islamabad on Wednesday, he emphasized on diversification of export products.

The prime minister said there is need to focus the countries that offer market for Pakistani products and directed for giving targets to the officers deputed at Pakistani missions abroad in this regard.

Presenting a comparative analysis, the Commerce Division told the meeting that value added exports rose by 3.8 billion dollars in 2020-21 as compared to the exports done during 2015-18.

The meeting was apprised that due to investment friendly policies and incentives to the exporters, an increase of 2.7 billion dollars in export of non-traditional products has also been recorded.

The meeting was informed that exports of traditional products, steps are being taken to enhance volume of non-traditional products including food products, fruit, information technology and ceramics.