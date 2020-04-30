We will try to reach forty billion dollars mark: Dawood

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has said export target of thirty-eight billion dollars has been set for the current fiscal year after consultations with the relevant stakeholders.

Addressing a conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he however, said that we will try to reach forty billion dollars mark.

Abdul Razak Dawood expressed the confidence that the industries and the farmers will play their part to achieve the export target.

The Adviser said tariff rationalization is part of our Make in Pakistan strategy. He said more tariff rationalization will be done in the next budget in order to facilitate different industries including the farmers.