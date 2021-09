ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has invited Turkish companies to take advantage of geo-economic platform, being offered by Pakistan, through Special Economic Zones.

Talking to Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul who called on him in Islamabad, he affirmed full support and facilitation for Turkish investors.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister highlighted the key areas for expanding economic collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey.