KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar strengthened by 37 paisa in the interbank on Tuesday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs169.97 on second business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs169.60.

Meanwhile, the price of euro appreciated by 28 paisa and closed at Rs198.66 against the last working day’s trading of Rs198.38 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs232.40 as compared to its last closing of Rs232.35.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal appreciated by about 10 paisa each to close at Rs46.27 and Rs45.31 respectively.