ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 23, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.07 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday, the food commodities that contributed in decline in weekly inflation included bananas, the prices of which decreased by 7.87 percent on Week-on-Week (WoW) basis.

The other items that witnessed decrease in prices included onions (4.69%), garlic (2.12%), pluse moong (2.11%), pulse Mash (1.70%), wheat flour bag (1.60%), pulse Gram (1.27%), pulse Masoor (0.27%) and Rice Irri and Potatoes (0.18%).

On Year-on-Year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included tomatoes (37.83%), pulse moong (28.31%) and potatoes (26.89%).

Meanwhile, the commodities that witnessed increase on WoW basis, included tomatoes (14.21%), tea Lipton (1.73%) and eggs (1.69%).

The items that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included, electricity for Q1 (57.92%), LPG (52.90%), chicken (44.39%), vegetable ghee 1 Kg (40.14%), vegetable ghee 2.5 Kg (38.49%), cooking Oil 5 litre (38.16%), mustard oil (37.22%), chilies Powder (35.71%), gents sandal (33.37%), eggs (28.83%) and gents sponge chappal (25.13%).

It is pertinent to mention here that the weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.21%) items increased 10 (19.61%) items decreased and 21 (41.18%) items remained constant.