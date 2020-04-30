The project envisages construction of flyovers and underpasses along the route of KCR

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved a summary regarding construction of infrastructure for elimination of level crossings for the loop section of Karachi Circular Railway.

This approval was given during a meeting with Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin in the chair in Islamabad on Friday.

According to Finance Division, the project will be sponsored and executed by the Ministry of Railways.

The project envisages construction of flyovers and underpasses along the route of KCR for elimination of 22-level crossings. The rationalized cost of the project is 20,715.368 million rupees on cost sharing basis. The project will facilitate the free movement of the KCR train.

The ECNEC also approved a recommendation put forth by the Planning Commission that CDWP will be authorized to consider the projects where ECNEC gives decision to approve the project (in question) with the direction of rationalization of cost.

If the rationalization exercise results in downward revision in cost, such projects will be accorded approval by the CDWP and status report shall be submitted for perusal of the Chairman ECNEC.