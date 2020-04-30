ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s economic growth rebounded to 3.9% in the fiscal year 2021 and is expected to reach 4.0% in FY2022 as business activity gradually resumes in the second year of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a report.

According to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2021 Update, ADB’s annual flagship economic publication, Pakistan’s economy is expected to continue recovering in FY2022, supported by stronger private investment, improving business activity, a steady vaccine rollout, and economic stimulus measures for FY2022.

“Pakistan’s economy is on the path to recovery, supported by promising growth in the industry and services sectors,” said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Yong Ye. “The continued rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program, structural reforms, and the expansion of social protection programs are all key to ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth. Fiscal incentives and policies to boost export competitiveness, bolster the performance of the manufacturing sector, and augment private investment will continue to play an instrumental role in strengthening the economic outlook.”