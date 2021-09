The tax on petrol remained unchanged at 10.54 percent

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised sales tax on petroleum products.

According to SRO, sales tax on high-speed diesel has been slashed by 5.36% to 11.64%.

Meanwhile, the tax on petrol remained unchanged at 10.54 percent

The FBR further notified that sales tax on kerosene and light-diesel will also remain unchanged at 6.70% and 0.20%, respectively.