Pakistan offering competitive petrol prices to its consumers: Cheema

LAHORE (APP) - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said on Saturday the price of petrol in Pakistan was less almost in the world except 24 oil producing countries.

Addressing a press conference, he said that per litre price of petrol in countries which import petrol was higher comparing to the price of petrol in Pakistan.

He said the incumbent government was selling petrol at 67 cent while the average selling price of petrol during PML-N government was 78 cent.

He further said that PPP government had sold petrol around 80 to 90 cent during its tenure.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was selling petrol at low price and same was the case with diesel.

Talking about increase in the value of dollar, the SAPM said that from 2019 till 2021 the value of dollar had increased upto 36 percent, whereas, during the government of PPP the value of dollar increased upto 44 percent.

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema while shedding light on the measures to control prices of essential items said that this year the present government was importing 4 million tonnes of wheat and 0.6 million tonnes of sugar.

He said it was expected that a yield of 100 million tonnes of sugar cane would be obtained this year due to which almost 9 million tonnes of sugar would be produced.

The SAPM said, “Our annual consumption of sugar is almost 6.4 million tonnes.”

He further said the government wanted to keep a four month storage of all 15 big essential items so that instability in prices could be avoided.

As many as 40,000 tonnes of ‘Daal Chana’ and 40,000 tonnes of ‘Daal Moong’ would be procured and Rs 10 billion had been allocated for the purchase of pulses, he maintained.

He said that people would be facilitated through utility stores and sasta bazaars.

Jamshed Cheema said that focus was being given to promote promising crops in the country.

He further said the government wanted to reduce margin between wholesaler and retailer.

He said that if margin would be more than 20 percent in that case chief secretary of that province and deputy commissioner of the relevant city would be answerable.

Focus was being given on increasing production of crops, he said, adding that targeted subsidy would be provided to facilitate maximum deserving people.

He said that wheat would be released from coming Monday, adding that sugar would arrive in the country in two to three days and the Punjab government would supply it to other provinces. Number of utility stores were being increased from 4,500 to 10,000, he added.

