ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - For revival of Pakistan Steel Mills, a roadshow for international investors started in Islamabad.

The activity of roadshow was initiated by Minister for Privatization, Mohammed Mian Soomro and will continue till 21 of this month.

Federal Secretary, senior officers of the Ministry, Financial Advisors and investors participated in the roadshow.

Speaking on this occasion, Muhammad Mian Soomro said investors from different countries have shown keen interest in the Steel Mills, which is very encouraging.

He further said that according to the directions of Prime Minister we are providing maximum information to the interested investors.

In the end the best possible investors will be shortlisted through a transparent process.