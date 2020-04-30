A total of 506,296,200 shares were traded during the day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE-100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 136.79 points, with a positive change of 0.29 percent, closing at 47,628.26 points against 47,491.47 points on the last working day.

A total of 506,296,200 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 508,283,755 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.481 billion against Rs16.046 billion the previous day.

As many as 425 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 234 of them recorded gain and 174 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 50,820,500 shares and price per share of Rs 3.42, K-Electric with a volume of 38,930,500 and price per share of Rs 3.91 and TLP Corp Ltd with volume of 36,350,500 and price per share of Rs 23.79.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs 150.37 per share, closing at Rs2155.37 whereas Indus Unilever Foods was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 140, closing at Rs16489.

Rafhan Maize recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 450 per share, closing at Rs 9950 followed by Pak Tobacco, the share prices of which decreased by Rs 71.17 per share, closing at Rs1226.83.