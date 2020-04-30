The price of diesel has been increased by Rs 2.54 per litre

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Government on Thursday approved an increase of Rs5.40 per litre in the price of petrol.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill took to the twitter to make the announcement and said contrary to OGRA s recommendations, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a mere Rs 5.40 per liter increase in the price of petrol in the public interest.

The price of diesel has been increased by Rs 2.54 per litre with whereas Light Diesel Oil price increased by Rs 1.27 per litre.

PM Imran Khan decides to provide relief to the people against OGRA s recommendations regarding prices of petroleum products.

The OGRA had proposed an increase of Rs 11.40 per liter in the price of petrol in view of rising prices of petroleum products in the global market for the last several months.