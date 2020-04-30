The price of 10 gram 24 karat increased by Rs43 to Rs93,364

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs50 and was traded at Rs108,900 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 108,850 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs43 to Rs93,364 from Rs 93,321 whereas that of ten gram 22 karat went up to Rs 85,583 and Rs 93,321.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1440 and Rs 1234.56, respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US $9 and was traded at US $1817 against its sale at US $ 1808.