KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar weakened by 38 paisa in the interbank on Wednesday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs159.13 on third business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs159.51.

Since start of July, dollar has risen by Rs1.26. However, the greenback has lost 9.3 rupees or 5.68 percent of its value from its peak of 168.43 in August 2020.

Meanwhile, the price of euro depreciated by Rs1.34 and closed at Rs187.67 against the last working day’s trading of Rs189.01 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.44, whereas a decrease of 59 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs220.50 as compared to its last closing of Rs221.09.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by about 10 paisa each to close at Rs43.32 and Rs42.43 respectively.