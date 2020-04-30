The decision to reduce price of electricity will not apply to lifeline and agricultural consumers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a reduction of 26 paisa per unit in power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment for July 2021.

According to a notification issued by the NEPRA on Monday, the electricity has been reduced by 26 paisa per unit on account of May’s monthly fuel adjustment and consumers will get relief in July electricity bills.

According to the decision issued by the NEPRA, the decision to reduce the price of electricity will not apply to lifeline and agricultural consumers, nor will the decision apply to K-Electric consumers.