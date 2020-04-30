The draft rules can be accessed at official website of FBR.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Federal Board of Revenue has issued a draft of rules for new Export Facilitation Scheme 2021, and sought comments from industry, exporters and other stakeholders.

According to an FBR statement, the New Export Facilitation Scheme has been approved by federal government and passed by Parliament under Finance Act 2021.

This scheme will be implemented from 14th of next month, and will run parallel with existing schemes like Manufacturing Bond, Duty and Tax Remission for Exporters and Export Oriented Schemes for two years.

The existing old schemes would be phased out in next two years and fully replaced by Export Facilitation Scheme-2021.