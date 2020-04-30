The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 515 and was sold at Rs 93,535

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 109,100 on Friday against its sale at Rs109,700, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 515 and was sold at Rs 93,535 against its sale at Rs 94,050 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs 85,741from 86,213.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1440 and Rs 1234.56 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 and was traded at $1800 against its sale at $1815.