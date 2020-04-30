A total of 475,239,072 shares were traded during the day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday turned around and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 805.25 points, with a positive change of 1.70 percent, closing at 48,053.17 points against 47,247.92 points on the last working day.

A total of 475,239,072 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 412,203,102 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.313 billion against Rs14.970 billion the previous day.

As many as 429 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 312 of them recorded gain and 96 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TPL Corp Ltd with a volume of 30,164,500 shares and price per share of Rs17.10, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 28,433,500 and price per share of Rs3.91 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 27,391,156 and price per share of Rs165.19.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum increase of Rs170 per share, closing at Rs5990 whereas Gatron Ind was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs35.63, closing at Rs510.78.

Unilever Foods recorded a maximum decrease of Rs45.22 per share, closing at Rs2035.17 followed by Sapphire Fiber, the share prices of which decreased by Rs44 per share, closing at Rs796.