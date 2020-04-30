ISLAMABAD (APP) - Adviser to Prime Minister of Commerce and Investment, Razak Dawood said Wednesday that Pakistan’s exports to Australia increased by 33 percent during the fiscal year 2020-21 as against the exports of the previous fiscal year (2019-20).

In a tweet, the adviser said that the country’s exports to Australia were recorded at $281 million during FY21 against the exports of $211 million in FY20.

The advisor congratulated the exporters for accomplishing this new record export to Australia and encouraged them to aggressively export to this important market

He also commended efforts of Ministry of Commerce and Consul General of Pakistan in Sydney and urged him to facilitate exporters of Pakistan more to boost country’s external trade.

Earlier, the adviser said that despite the negative impacts of Covid-19, the exports have performed well in country’s major markets.

“I’m pleased to share that our exports have done quite well in our major markets,” the adviser tweeted, adding that the country’s exports to China increased by 34 percent to $2.33 billion during the Fiscal Year 2020-21 as compared to exports of $1.74 billion during FY2019-20. This also showed an increase of $ 586 million during the FY21.

Likewise, the exports from Pakistan to Germany grew by 19 percent to $1.5 billion over previous year’s $ 1.3 billion while the exports to the Netherlands increased by 23 percent to $1.2 billion as compared to the previous year’s $1 billion.

The country’s exports to Poland increased by 28 percent to $308 million in FY 2020-21 as compared to $ 241 million FY 2019-20, he added.

He said that the exporters accomplished achievement despite the problems created by the COVID-19 pandemic and they deserve credit for it.

He also lauded the efforts of Ministry of Commerce and Trade and Investment Officer in different countries for their contribution in promoting country’s exports

He said, the exports to US were recorded at $ 5.2 billion as compared the exports worth $3.7 billion of last year, showing increase of $1.45 billion.

“This is the first time in our history that our exports to the US have crossed the $5 billion mark,” he added.