KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar increased by 19 paisa in the interbank on Tuesday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs158.37 on second business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs158.18.

Since start of July, dollar has risen by 50 paisa. However, the greenback has lost 10.06 rupees or 6.16 percent of its value from its peak of 168.43 in August 2020.

Meanwhile, the price of euro depreciated by 14 paisa and closed at Rs187.62 against the last working day’s trading of Rs187.76 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.43, whereas an increase of 32 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs219.44 as compared to its last closing of Rs219.12.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by about 6 paisa each to close at Rs43.12 and Rs42.23 respectively.