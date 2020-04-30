KARACHI (Web Desk) - The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), the chamber of leading over 200 foreign investors in Pakistan belonging to 35 countries, has released the consolidated financial contribution of its members for the year 2020.

Irfan Siddiqui, President OICCI highlighted that “we are proud that in the past twelve months, OICCI members, despite very challenging and uncertain business environment due to COVID-19 impact on the business and life of people globally and in Pakistan, contributed over Rs1.4 Trillion, or approximately Rs5 billion each working day, towards the tax revenue of Pakistan, approximately one third of the total tax collection in the country. Two of the OICCI members paid taxes in excess of Rs100 billion each “.

Irfan Siddiqui added “OICCI members believe in Pakistan and going forward are keen for playing a more prominent role in a growing economy supported by a predictable, transparent and stable policy framework and a business friendly regulatory and operating environment”.

OICCI members have in the past nine years invested over US $ 18 Billion, largely in the Energy, Telecom, Chemicals, Food /FMCG and Banking sectors. “With an asset base of US $ 137 Billion,” Secretary General, OICCI, M Abdul Aleem added,” OICCI members’ maintained their position as the leading investors in Pakistan during 2020 with new investments of over US $ 2.4 Billion mainly in the Energy, Telecom and Chemicals sectors.”

In conclusion, OICCI Secretary General observed that “Pakistan suffers from negative perception which is largely uncalled for, requiring authorities to work in partnership with serious stakeholders, like OICCI, to ensure the country gets its due share of the significant FDI coming to this region “.