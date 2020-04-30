The prime minister also instructed for achieving the set targets regarding the projects

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that Leh Business District and Gujranwala Development Plan would generate numerous economic activities with the citizens being their direct beneficiaries.

The prime minister, in a briefing given to him on both mega projects, called for getting input from private sector experts to enhance their effectiveness.

Moreover, he also advised for formulating alternative plans to obtain better economic benefits from the projects.

Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Special Assistants to PM Malik Amin Aslam and Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt. General (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder, and senior officials attended the briefing. Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Advisor to CM Dr Salman Shah and Punjab Chief Secretary joined via video link.

Briefing on Rawalpindi Leh Business District Salman Shah informed the prime minister that the project comprised construction of Expressway on both sides of the Nullah Leh, its cleaning as well as development of business district.

He said the project would also provide protection to the residents’ lives and properties against the flood. It would be executed under public private partnership with the government just providing its land, he added.

The advisor told the meeting that the economic benefits of the projects had been assessed. The meeting was also apprised of the legal amendments, administrative structure required for the projects as well as its timeline.

Punjab Chief Secretary, while briefing on Gujranwala Development Plan, told the meeting that 40 development projects related to agriculture, industry, roads, environment protection, water supply and sewerage had been included in federal and provincial development plans in annual budgets 2021-22.