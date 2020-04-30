The increase in electricity prices will take effect from October 2021.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday allowed the federal government to raise power tariff by up to Rs 2.97.

The regulatory authority accepted the government’s review petitions seeking to increase power tariff by up to Rs 1.72 from October 2021.

The NEPRA also allowed the government to impose Rs 1.25 surcharge on commercial and agricultural consumers, while the domestic consumers will be exempted from the new surcharge.

The NEPRA also allowed to increase the price of electricity by Rs 1.72 for domestic consumers. The federal government has decided to increase the price of electricity through various quarterly adjustments.

In the fourth quarter of 2019-20, it was decided to increase the price of electricity by 82 paisa. In the first and second quarter adjustments of 2020-21, it was decided to increase the price of electricity by 90 paisa.

The increase in electricity prices will take effect from October 2021.