ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation decelerated to 9.7 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis during the month of June 2021, from 10.9 percent during May 2021, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it decreased by 0.2% in June as compared to a decrease of 0.1 percent in May 2021 and an increase of 0.8 percent in June 2020.

According to PBS data, the urban CPI based inflation increased by 9.7% on year-on-year basis in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 10.8% in the previous month and 7.6% in June 2020. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.4% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.2% in the previous month and an increase of 0.7% in June 2020.

The rural CPI increased by 9.7% on year-on-year basis in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 10.9% in the previous month and 10.0% in June 2020. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.1% in June 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.03% in the previous month and an increase of 1.0% in June 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 17.6% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 19.7% a month earlier and an increase of 11.5% in June 2020. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.4% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.8% a month earlier and an increase of 1.4% in June 2020.

Likewise, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on YoY basis increased by 20.9% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 19.4% a month earlier and an increase of 0.9% in June 2020. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 0.9% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.3% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.3% in corresponding month i.e. June 2020.

The urban core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy n increased by 6.7% on (YoY) basis in June, 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.8% in the previous month and 6.5% in June, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.3% in June, 2021 as compared to increase of 0.2% in previous month, and an increase of 0.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. June, 2020.

On the other hand, the rural core inflation, measures by non-food non-energy Rural increased by 7.3% on (YoY) basis in June, 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.6% in the previous month and 8.8% in June, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in June, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.3% in previous month, and an increase of 0.7% in corresponding month of last year i.e. June, 2020.

The urban trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, increased by 9.4% on (YoY) basis in June, 2021 as compared to 10.0% in the previous month and 7.4% in June, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in June, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.2% in the previous month and an increase of 0.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. June, 2020.

The rural trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, increased by 9.8% on (YoY) basis in June, 2021 as compared to 10.3% in the previous month and by 9.9% in June, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6% in June, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in the previous month and an increase of 0.9% in corresponding month of last year i.e. June, 2020.