ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to prosecute 72 lakh tax evaders in the country.

Strict rules have been made in the Finance Bill to take action against tax evaders. According to the Finance Bill, 10 crore tax evader will be arrested. The person who doesn’t submit the credentials and fails to pay Rs 2.5 crore will be arrested.

As per the Finance Bill, the authorities will have the option to sale the hidden assets and properties of tax evaders in 15 days.