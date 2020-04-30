'FBR's performance is testimony to strong economic revival spurred by our government's policies.'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM)Imran Khan has commended Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving historic level of tax revenues of 4,732 billion rupees during fiscal year 2020-21.

In a tweet today, the prime minister said tax revenues collected are 18 percent higher than last year and exceeded target of 4,691 billion rupees.

