ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Thursday agreed to further promote cooperation in the fields of customs and other inland taxes, besides learning from each other’s best practices to increase trade volume between the two countries.

According to an FBR press statement, Ambassador of UAE in Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi called on Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad and during the meeting matters of mutual concern pertaining to cooperation on customs and other inland taxes were discussed in the meeting.

“It was agreed in the meeting that relevant departments of both countries would further promote the cooperation in the field of customs and other inland taxes and would learn from each other’s best practices which would result in increasing the trade volume between the two countries,” the statement added.

Chairman FBR briefed the UAE Ambassador about the recent measures taken by FBR for the mobilization of revenue and facilitation of taxpayers.

UAE Ambassador appreciated the performance of FBR in the Financial Year 2020-21 and hoped that FBR would continue to achieve the revenue target set for the Current Financial Year 2021-22.