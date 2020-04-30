ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend for third consecutive day on Thursday, gaining 444.55 points, with a positive change of 0.94 percent, closing at 47,800.57 points against 47,356.02 points on the last working day.

A total of 760,008,762 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 549,666,158 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs16.258 billion against Rs15.882 billion the previous day.

As many as 421 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 302 of them recorded gain and 107 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 199,480,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.96, Silk Bank Ltd with a volume of 51,438,000 and price per share of Rs2.01and TLP Corp Ltd with volume of 48,335,500 and price per share of Rs19.55.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs616.25 per share, closing at Rs16990 whereas Colgate Palm was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs144.97, closing at Rs2644.97.

Wyeth Pak Ltd recorded a maximum decrease of Rs43.55 per share, closing at Rs2085.44 followed by Bata (Pak), the share prices of which decreased by Rs42.13 per share, closing at Rs1672.27.