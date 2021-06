ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Government on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs2 per litre in the price of petrol.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill took to the twitter to share the news.

He said, “The price of petrol has been increased by Rs 2 per litre while High Speed Diesel price increased by Rs 3.44.”