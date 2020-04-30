CM assured full support of the provincial government to the investors and industrialists.

HARIPUR (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said government is determined to make the province a trade hub of the region.

Addressing a ceremony in Haripur on Wednesday, he said the government is taking serious steps to provide cheapest energy to the industries to lure the investors by providing them facilities.

Mahmood Khan termed the connectivity of the regions an important factor for rapid development of the country.

He said the early completion of mega projects including Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan and Swat-Dir motorways will not only pave the way for making the province a hub for trade and business but also open gateways to the Central Asian markets.