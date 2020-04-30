Government likely to increase petroleum prices from July 1

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government has started preparations to make petroleum products more expensive from July 1. In this regard, a summary has been sent to the Petroleum Division by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

In the summary sent to the Petroleum Division by OGRA, it has been proposed to increase the price of petrol by Rs 6 and high speed diesel by Rs 3 per liter from July 1.

However, the final decision on prices will be made with the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The finance ministry will announce the new prices tomorrow.

