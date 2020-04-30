During the period under review, the computer services grew by 48.72 percent

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan earned US $1708.120 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first ten months of financial year 2020-21.

This shows growth of 45.88 percent as compared to US $1170.920 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 48.72 percent as it surged from US $902.710 million last year to US $1342.500 million during July-April (2020-21).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 27.65 percent, from US $347.072 million to US $443.051 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 27.89 percent, from US $259.319 million to US $331.652 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services dropped by 75.78 percent from, US $1.883 million to US $0.4560 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also decline by 68.04 percent from $1.452 million to $0.464 million.

In addition the exports of other computer services rose by 93.48 percent from US$292.984 million to US $566.877 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review also increased by 62 percent by going up from US $ 2.000 million to US $3.240 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 66.51 percent, from US $ 1.060 million to US $ 1.765 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 56.91 percent, from US $ 0.940 million to US $ 1.475 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 45.88 percent as these went up from US $266.210 million to US $362.380 million during the financial year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 25.23 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $98.619 million to US $123.503 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 45.54 percent, from US $167.591 million to US $238.877 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.