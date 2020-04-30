The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 772 and was sold at Rs 93,107

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 900 and was sold at Rs108,600 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs109,500 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 772 and was sold at Rs 93,107 against its sale at Rs 93,879 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold was sold at Rs 85,348.

The price of 24 karat per tola silver decreased Rs 10 and was sold at Rs 1410 and the price of ten gram silver decreased Rs 8.58 and was sold at Rs 1208.84.

The price of gold in international market deceased by $10 and was traded at $1768 against its sale at $1778.