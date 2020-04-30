KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar increased by 60 paisa in the interbank on Monday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs158.22 on first business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs157.62.

Since start of June, dollar has risen by 3.68 rupees. However, the greenback has lost 10.21 rupees or 6.25 percent of its value from its peak of 168.43 in August 2020.

Meanwhile, the price of euro appreciated by 73 paisa and closed at Rs188.96 against the last working day’s trading of Rs188.23 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.43, whereas an increase of Rs1.15 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs220.36 as compared to its last closing of Rs219.21.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by about 16 paisa each to close at Rs43.07 and Rs42.19 respectively.