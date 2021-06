Sales tax on Kerosene oil has been reduced by 2.95 percent

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has kept sales tax on petrol and diesel unchanged at 17 percent.

As per the notification, the sales tax on Kerosene oil has been reduced by 2.95 percent to 6.20 percent and by 2.54 percent to 0.20 percent on Light diesel oil.