ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The World Bank has granted 442.4 million dollars for uplift of social infrastructure in the rural areas of Punjab.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs, Government of Pakistan and the World Bank signed the financing agreement in Islamabad.

This project aims to provide equitable and sustainable access to clean drinking water; improve sanitation; and reduce child stunting in Punjab Province.

Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan said this is a signature project which reflects the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to invest in human capital and to improve the living standard of the people.

Country Director World Bank, Najy Benhassine ensured the World Bank’s continued financial and technical support to Pakistan in achieving the priority development objectives and to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth in the country.