Hammad Azhar said all issues were settled with the association with understanding

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Oil Tanker Association has announced to end the strike after successful talks with the federal government and acceptance of all demands.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Energy Hamad Azhar and Leader Oil Tankers Association Taj Afridi at a joint press conference on Friday.

During a press conference, Federal Minister for Energy Hamad Azhar said that talks were underway with the Oil Tankers Association as a result of which the association has decided to end the strike. “In today s meeting, all issues were settled with understanding and we have created a forum for dialogue to resolve other issues through discussions.

He said that the water level in Tarbela Dam is very low this year, adding that a few days ago the water level in Tarbela was better but now it is low. He said, “We will manage gas from June 29 to July 5 to reduce load shedding.”

Leader Oil Tankers Association Taj Afridi said that the strike has been called off after the government accepted their demands.

He said that the tankers have been 100 percent graded so far and all the vehicles on the long route have been upgraded.