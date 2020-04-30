The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 686 and was sold at Rs 93,707

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 800 and was sold at Rs109,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs110,100 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 686 and was sold at Rs 93,707 against its sale at Rs 94,393 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs 85,898 against Rs 86,527.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $2 and was sold at $1783 against its sale at $1785.